Hospital commissions device to treat urinary incontinence

Device uses AI to give real time feedback and helps patients improve their muscle strength

The Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) has commissioned a device to retrain weakened pelvic muscles and help patients lead a normal life.

The device, developed by JOGO, has already been used to treat two patients with urinary incontinence, said the firm’s founder, Sanjai Murali. It is an equipment driven by artificial intelligence. A few electrodes are attached to the wearer’s skin which measure the muscle movements. The patient can view the feedback on the monitor as the therapist guides them through the treatment. The laptop-sized machine uses electromyography (EMG) biofeedback technique to help a user to understand and recognise muscle movement. Over a period of several hours, the patient learns to retrain their brain and improve their muscle movements. “It is non-invasive and works across a variety of injuries with patients. The brain regains control over the muscles,” he added.

Currently a range of conditions, including stroke, tremors caused by Parkinson’s disease, chronic pain in the lower back, pelvic muscles, and migraine are being treated using the equipment. Already, two patients — a 30-year-old woman bank employee and a 5-year-old boy — both suffering from urinary stress incontinence, had been treated successfully, he said.

B. Arun Kumar, managing director and chief consultant urologist at AINU, said, “We must educate patients about how it works. There is a specific training programme. It is one of the most specialised programmes. The therapy will give access to advanced treatment to patients.”

