In India 223 children diagnosed with retinoblastoma, rare cancer of retina, says ocular oncologist 

Hospital organises week-long awareness programme; children with the condition participate in cultural performance — Kanmanigalin Kangal

Updated - May 13, 2024 10:00 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Sankara Nethralaya has organised a week-long awareness programme on retinoblastoma, a rare and aggressive cancer of the retina. On Monday, the second day of the programme, children with the condition participated in a cultural performance — Kanmanigalin Kangal.   

Suganeswari Ganesan, senior consultant, ocular oncologist, said, 223 children had retinoblastoma in India. Every year, the hospital receives 200 new children for treatment from India and neighbouring countries, such as Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and Nepal besides UAE, Africa, Maldives and Oman, she said.   

Ramesh Krishnan, renowned tennis player and coach, who participated in the event congratulated the doctors and the institution for serving the society. He remarked that Chennai had become a hub for medical tourism. He also recalled his association with the institution for several decades.  

Preetha Reddy, vice-chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said she became nostalgic when she walked into the institution, recalling her father Prathap C. Reddy’s association with S.S. Badrinath, the founder of Sankara Nethralaya. Both the doctors had worked long hours and on Sundays, a tradition and culture they had inculcated in the institutions they had built, she said. “Most institutions are built because there is a crying need for service in the society,” she said recalling that both the doctors had returned to India leaving behind a lucrative practice elsewhere. “They raised the bar of the way healthcare is being delivered, not only in India but also in neighbouring countries,” she added.  

