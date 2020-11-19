Hospital celebrates newborn care week

CHENNAI

19 November 2020 02:50 IST

Booklet on newborn care released

On the occasion of Newborn Care Week being observed from November 15 to 21, a booklet on care for the newborn was released at the Institute of Social Paediatrics at the Government Stanley Hospital.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, who distributed the booklets to mothers of pre-term babies, said while the neonatal mortality rate in India stood at 32, in Tamil Nadu it was now 15. The State had ensured the health of its newborns through several initiatives. Breast milk banks had been established in 23 districts and 76,963 mothers had donated their milk, the Minister said. According to him, as many as 70,948 babies had received milk from these banks. “We plan to start such milk banks in all medical college hospitals,” he said.

Head of the Institute J. Ganesh said the booklet had responses to some of the frequently asked questions by new mothers.

Glucometers distributed

The Minister also distributed glucometers to patients at the hospital’s Institute of Diabetology to mark World Diabetes Day that was observed on Nov 14.

“The hospital has treated 31,409 patients who had been admitted for COVID-19. Of this 10.4% were diabetic. As many as 20,934 patients have recovered from the infection,” said a hospital authority.

According to doctors, even during the lockdown the hospital had been serving diabetic patients. Since January until Sunday 1,35,933 patients had attended the diabetes clinic. “These are patients who were not infected with the virus. These patients receive the month-long medications the hospital provides for all type 2 diabetics. Free insulin is supplied to all type 1 diabetics registered with the hospital. We have 180 patients registered for insulin,” a senior doctor said.