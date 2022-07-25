Hospital celebrates IVF Day with parents, babies

Special Correspondent July 25, 2022 21:36 IST

About a dozen parents shared their experience of stress that they underwent while searching for a child at an event got up to mark the World IVF Day at SIMS Hospital in Vadapalani

Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SRM Group, and P.M. Gopinath, Director and Consultant, Institute of Obstetrics, Gynaecology and IVF, at SIMS Hospital celebrating World IVF Day with kids and parents in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

It was time to thank doctors and healthcare workers for families who were experiencing the joy of parenthood. On Monday, a dozen parents at SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani, relived their experience at a function organised to celebrate World IVF Day. The day is celebrated commemorating the birth of world’s first test tube baby, Louise Brown, in 1978. At SIMS, parents recalled the stress they had experienced visiting hospital after hospital in their search for a child. P.M. Gopinath, director and senior consultant, obstetrics, gynaecology and in vitro fertilisation (IVF), said he started the department in the hospital and several couples have benefited. The hospital had some of the latest equipment and had incorporated many advancements in the field. Ravi Pachamuthu, chairman of SRM group, said the hospital was established 13 years ago with the aim of offering affordable treatment. The doctors continuously upgrade their knowledge and learn the new techniques. “We compare ourselves with others in the market in terms of charges and ensure affordability for patients,” he said. Raju Sivasamy, vice president, said the hospital’s success rate in IVF was around 38%, which was comparable with the global average.



