Tamil Nadu

Hospital celebrates first anniversary

The Naruvi Hospitals, a multi-specialty hospital in Vellore, celebrated its first anniversary on Saturday.

According to a hospital release, over 35,000 patients have been successfully treated. During the pandemic, over 3,000 COVID-19 patients were treated and more than 1,500 special surgeries successfully performed across disciplines during the year. The State government has also given its approval for the hospital to perform complex organ transplants, including heart, liver, lungs and kidney

The Naruvi Hospitals recently launched ‘ROSA’, the high-tech ‘Neurosurgical Robot’ to perform brain surgeries with the most advanced technology and set up a new Epilepsy Monitoring Unit on its premises, the release said.

Hospital founder-chairman, G.V.Sampath, vice-chairperson Anitha Sampath participated in the celebrations, the release said.


