Horticulture Dept. in Ooty planning to go local for carnations

After years of procuring carnations from Karnataka for the annual flower show, the Horticulture Department in Udhagamandalam plans to reduce its reliance on other southern States for the colourful flowers by growing them in its own farms.

Farmers in the Nilgiris said that with the support of the Department, more farmers had started growing flowering plants, as their input and maintenance costs tended to be lower compared to vegetable crops. “We are seeing many farmers, especially those whose agricultural yields from conventional crops have reduced due to poor soil quality, now taking up floriculture,” said a farmer, who has set up a small floriculture farm.

“Though my primary source of income is still from growing carrots, I and other farmers in the district are also trying our hand at growing flowering plants, anticipating an increase in demand in the coming years,” he said, adding that the Nilgiris’ climate was ideal for flowering plants to thrive.

Officials from the Horticulture Department said that on average, over a lakh carnations were purchased from Karnataka for use in the massive exhibits that had come to highlight the annual flower show, the marquee event which draws lakhs of tourists to the district each year. “While prices of the flowers are seasonal, they can peak at ₹10 to ₹12 a flower during the summer festival season, due to the demand,” an official said.

As a result, the Department plans to gradually phase out procuring the flowers from Karnataka and rely on local farmers and also its own farms to meet the demand for the flowers from next year onwards.

Sivasubramaniam Samraj, Joint Director of Horticulture, said that carnations were being grown at the 13 farms run by the Department, including the biggest ones at Ketti and Thummanatty. “Depending on how successful we are, we hope to minimise and eventually eliminate procurement of the flowers from Karnataka,” Mr. Samraj said.

Farmers’ associations in the Nilgiris are thrilled with the shift in policy, with many hoping that the decision to locally source the flowers for the flower show will give farmers practising floriculture the shot in the arm that they need to expand cultivation. “One of the main reasons why farmers refuse to embrace floriculture is that they don’t really have anywhere or anyone to sell the flowers to. If the Department could help increase demand and ensure a fair price for the farmers, we are convinced that the Nilgiris could become a major player in the floriculture market in Southern India,” said Thumboor Bhojan, president of the Malai Maavatta Siru Vivasayigal Nala Sangam.