Horticulture department to sell traditional vegetables

January 25, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

At a time when more people are opting for fast food and ignoring traditional food items, the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops has decided to organise sale of traditional vegetables in Semmozhi Poonga on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Traditional vegetables are packed with nutrition and boost immunity. Our traditional sales counter will sell 30 types of vegetables,” said the press release from the department. The sale will be held between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The vegetables to be available are Okra from pavoorchathiram, kannadi kathiri (brinjal), vellai kathiri, ilavambadi mulkathiri, kaanthari mialagi (chilli), pink sweet potato, pulaiankudi elumichai (lemon) and other items from areas known for their traditional cultivation. 

Besides palmsugar candy from Thoothukudi, panankizhangu from Ramnad, turmeric plants from Erode and grated coconut from Dharmapuri would be sold.

