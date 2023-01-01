Hopes for bigger collaborations, budgets 

January 01, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST

After two difficult years (2020 and 2021) that witnessed theatre shutdowns, reduced capacities and lockdowns, Tamil cinema saw a remarkable turnaround in 2022. And 2023 would begin with two of the biggest stars in Tamil today — Ajith Kumar ( Thunivu) and Vijay ( Varisu) — fighting for box office dominance during the Pongal holidays. The year will also see actor Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Kamal Haasan’s and Director Shankar’s Indian 2, Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai (starting Vijay Sethupathi and Soori), Pa. Ranjith’s Thangalaan, Mari Selvaraj’s Mamannan and a few others.

The producers are expecting that the dependence on revenue from theatres will reduce as the digital rights (OTT streaming rights) and other revenue streams such as satellite rights, especially for dubbed versions, are likely to grow. This is likely to reduce the financial risk of the producers as they don’t have to depend on the unreliable box office performance.

More importantly, the film industry hopes for bigger collaborations in 2023 (such as the Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan film already announced), bigger budgets and stars crossing over, more experiments and blurring of differences between Hindi cinema and other film industries in India, especially in the south. , and that movies, despite made in a South India language, can comfortably cross state borders and conquer the box offices elsewhere too.

Looking back at the past year, producers are elated that the Tamil film industry has bounced back, and is going through a ‘golden period’ as the audiences have come back to theatres with a vengeance. In 2022, Tamil cinema witnessed the return of actor Kamal Haasan with Vikram, which raked in a phenomenal number at the box office.

Similarly, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I ran to packed houses for several weeks, something unheard of in recent times. , which had long held to the belief that any film that survives two weekends at the theatres is good for business. Sivakarthikeyan’s Don, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Today, Karthi’s Sardar and Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam also won the hearts of the audience.

The reluctance of the audience to return to the theatre had been a problem even before the pandemic affected the business.

This had in turn nurtured a belief that all movies in future should be headlined by a big star (or stars) and it must be mounted on a big scale. The smashing success of Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan: I (along with pan-Indian success of K.G.F. II) appeared to confirm this hypothesis.

However, Thiruchitrambalam, a romantic-comedy without any action sequences, and Love Today, a film that is being enjoyed by Gen Z, bucked this trend and reiterated that the audiences would continue to embrace smaller movies as long as they were well made.

The year also witnessed producers and filmmakers crack the Tamil web series space on OTT as Vilangu (starring Vimal), Suzhal (Kathir and Parthiban), Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie (SJ Suriya) and Anantham received a critical acclaim and were popular among the OTT users.