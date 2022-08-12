Tamil Nadu

‘Hopeful of resolution on mosque’

Legal Correspondent Chennai August 12, 2022 00:32 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 00:32 IST

With respect to the report 'Mosque on temple land faces threat of demolition,' published on Thursday, the Nungambakkam Muslim Welfare Association has said that it was correct that a former temple tenant had played fraud and sold the property to the association.

It, however, said the main building of the mosque was not situated on the disputed land. Stating the mosque was spread over 8,398 sq. ft., the association contended that the disputed part was only 1,652 sq. ft, which covered the pathway and ablution area.

The association said it was hopeful of reaching an amicable solution with respect to the disputed property.

