‘Honourable performance by PMK’

CHENNAI

13 October 2021 23:42 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said on Wednesday that more than 47 PMK members had won panchayat union member, panchayat president and panchayat ward member posts in the rural local bodies elections in the nine newly carved-out districts. He termed the performance “honourable and respectable”.

In a statement, he said, “PMK contested alone because strong grassroot democracy will result in the development of the people. Nonetheless, considering the strength and work done by the PMK cadre, the results are not enough,” he said.

“From the beginning of the filing of nominations, until the counting of votes, the State apparatus followed the ruling party’s diktats. In many places where the PMK would have won, the results were changed,” he alleged.

