Honour killings on the rise in State, says Thirumavalavan

Incidents of honour killings, which were previously reported only in north India, are on the rise in Tamil Nadu with religious and casteist fanatics gaining political strength, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan.

He was addressing his party cadre at Melavalavu on Sunday after paying homage at a memorial for seven Dalit men, including Melavalavu panchayat president, Murugesan, who were hacked to death by caste Hindus in 1997.

The MP was referring to the latest incident in which a caste Hindu youth, who was hacked to death by his brother because the former wanted to marry a Scheduled Caste girl, near Mettupalayam on Tuesday last.

“These kind of brutal murders were known only in north Indian States. But such heinous crimes are rising in Tamil Nadu too. This gives us a lot of pain,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

Stating that his political ideology was to work for social harmony, he said that leaders of caste-based parties should should not instigate their cadres for violence against others. “Leaders should act with responsibility,” he added.