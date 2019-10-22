Honour for Vellore postal dept. official

Inspector of Posts, Vellore West Sub-division, K. Mohandoss, was among the recipients of Dak Sewa Awards 2019. He received the honour from Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Joined in the year 1999, Mr. Mohandoss had become a key resource person for technology products of the department over the period of 20 years.

He made remarkable contributions in the implementation of Information Technology modernisation projects in general and roll out of core banking system and core insurance system in particular.

Playing a key role in the implementation of the dream project by India Post ‘The DARPAN’ – has won him many accolades not only in Vellore but also in the Chennai Region.

The goal of the project is to provide a low power technology solution (Information and Communications Technology Device) to each Branch Postmaster (BPM) which will enable each of the 1.29 lakh Branch Post Offices to improve the level of services being offered to rural customers across all the States.

He also created customised documents for rural ICT Darpan in bilingual form which helped in the smooth implementation of the project across the region.