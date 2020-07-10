Honour for ‘Navalar’ V.R. Nedunchezhiyan

10 July 2020 23:34 IST

The late leader’s birth anniversary today; it will be a government function every year

As a mark of respect and to honour “Navalar” V.R. Nedunchezhiyan, one of the late leaders of the Dravidian movement, the State government on Friday announced that his birth anniversary on July 11 would be celebrated as a government function every year.

In a statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said a bust of the late leader would be installed on the State Guest House premises at Chepauk. The late leader's autobiography Vaazhvil Naan Kandathum Kettathum would be nationalised, after getting the consent of his family members.

Later in the day, the leader's son Mathivanan called the Chief Minister over the phone to convey his gratitude for the State government's gesture.

Advertising

Advertising

Born at Thirukkannapuram in Nagapattinam district, Nedunchezhiyan completed his post-graduation in Tamil literature from Annamalai University and developed a keen interest in the self-respect movement during his student days. He was a writer, journalist and political expert. After joining the AIADMK in 1977, the late leader went on to become its presidium chairman and its general secretary. He was the party's presidium chairman until his death.

Nedunchezhiyan was part of the Cabinet when former AIADMK leaders M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa were the Chief Ministers. He was the interim Chief Minister twice — once after the death of former CM C.N. Annadurai and again after the death of M.G. Ramachandran.