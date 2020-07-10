Honour for ‘Navalar’ V.R. Nedunchezhiyan

As a mark of respect and to honour “Navalar” V.R. Nedunchezhiyan, one of the late leaders of the Dravidian movement, the State government on Friday announced that his birth anniversary on July 11 would be celebrated as a government function every year.
In a statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said a bust of the late leader would be installed on the State Guest House premises at Chepauk. The late leader's autobiography Vaazhvil Naan Kandathum Kettathum would be nationalised, after getting the consent of his family members.
Later in the day, the leader's son Mathivanan called the Chief Minister over the phone to convey his gratitude for the State government's gesture.
Born at Thirukkannapuram in Nagapattinam district, Nedunchezhiyan completed his post-graduation in Tamil literature from Annamalai University and developed a keen interest in the self-respect movement during his student days. He was a writer, journalist and political expert. After joining the AIADMK in 1977, the late leader went on to become its presidium chairman and its general secretary. He was the party's presidium chairman until his death.
Nedunchezhiyan was part of the Cabinet when former AIADMK leaders M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa were the Chief Ministers. He was the interim Chief Minister twice — once after the death of former CM C.N. Annadurai and again after the death of M.G. Ramachandran.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath