Honda’s Kolar two-wheeler unit bags CII southern region platinum award

March 31, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. – Narsapura, Kolar, in Karnataka won the platinum award of the CII-Southern Region EHS (Environment, Health & Safety) Excellence Awards.

Several other firms in the pharma, automobile, IT/ITES, manufacturing, power, food processing and construction sector from across India were honoured under the gold category. The awards were given away by Siva V. Meyyanathan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Environment and Climate Change in Chennai on Friday.

P. Ravichandran, chairman, sustainability sub-committee, CII Southern Region and president, Danfoss Industries Pvt Ltd, said: “One of the key factors driving growth in the environment, health, and safety market is the increase in government initiatives to strengthen EHS compliance. The shifting focus from the detection to the prevention of hazards is an environment, health, and safety market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.”

Srivats Ram, vice-chairman, CII Tamil Nadu and managing director, Wheels India Ltd, said: “Adopting the best practices on environment, health and safety would enable a competitive environment for the industry besides enhancing productivity and manufacturing excellence.”