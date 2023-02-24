Homestays near Puducherry issued notices for operating without CRZ clearance

February 24, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Five resorts near Puducherry, including one that is under construction, were issued show cause notices by district-level Coastal Management Zone Authority for operating without clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as per Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification.

A petition filed at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) claimed that five resorts at Chinna Mudaliar Chavady, Kottakuppam were operating within intertidal and CRZ-II area. Upon inspection by officials, it was found that the Mermaid Resorts and L’Ambay Cafe Resorts, homestays converted from residential houses, were in violation of environmental laws.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), which was designated as the nodal agency of the panel, got the district officials to issue show cause notice to the owners of the homestay. The owners replied that their establishments were ‘guest houses’ or ‘homestays’, as classified under Union Ministry’s Incredible India Bed and Breakfast establishments and Homestay establishments, and not ‘resorts’.

They claimed the buildings were constructed before 2008 with the support of the government as their houses were destroyed by the tsunami in 2004. A few owners said they did not use groundwater through borewells, and necessary fire licenses, FSSAI license, and sanitary certificates were procured.

The resort owners, after inspection by the panel constituted by the NGT, applied for CRZ clearance from State authorities. However, the owners submitted that a petition on fresh applications is pending before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court and they have been unable to get necessary clearances till now.