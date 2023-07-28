ADVERTISEMENT

Homestays, B&Bs, camping outfits in Nilgiris asked to register with T.N. Tourism Department

July 28, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Businesses that fail to do so will face action from the Nilgiris district administration, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

Homestays, bed and breakfasts, as well as businesses that are part of the tourism industry in the Nilgiris have been urged to register themselves with the T.N. Tourism Department.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district administration stated that many homestays, bed and breakfasts as well as businesses offering camping experiences were operating without any permissions. They, along with new businesses were directed to register themselves on the tntourismtors.com website. Businesses that fail to do so will face action from the Nilgiris district administration, it was announced.

People can get in touch with the district tourism officer’s office on Wenlock Road in Udhagamandalam, or get in touch with the office through their email address, touristofficeooty@gmail.com and on the phone at 0423-2443977 and 7550009231.

