Homes for visually challenged completed in Tiruvallur

Providing shelter: The beneficiaries are expected to move into the new houses in about three week

CHENNAI

06 November 2021 01:17 IST

The houses were sanctioned in 2016-17 but left incomplete

For visually impaired Alli and her husband, paying their monthly house rent of ₹3,000 is the biggest challenge. Though she has an MA, B.Ed, she has been enrolled under the MGNREGA 100 days programme and is managing to survive.

The Tiruvallur district administration has now completed the construction of houses for Ms. Alli and 15 others like her near Uthukottai. The houses were sanctioned in 2016-17, but left incomplete due to various reasons.

“We petitioned the Collector in June and he told us one thing — that he would not force us come to him again. In fact, we did not even submit a written petition. He kept his word, and last week, we were taken to the houses,” said Ms. Alli, happy with the construction. “It does not matter even if we go hungry in our own house. Nobody can question us,” said Ms. Alli, who has left her 5-year-old son at her sister’s place for getting to work.

M. Rajesh, another beneficiary, who also has polio and needs assistance to move around, said the district administration had arranged work for five visually challenged persons with an automobile spare parts company. “They will give us work that we can do at home. It would be great if more people get jobs like this. Many of us depend only on the disabled pension. The only trades we know are caning chairs and book binding, and nowadays these are not of much use,” he said.

Pattas handed over

Collector Alby John said pattas had also been handed over to 53 visually impaired persons. “Many of them either sell small trinkets or items on local trains and are now out of jobs. They will get homes in the next round. For the present batch of 16 persons, we are trying to see if some kind of an employment centre can be started near their homes. We can even ensure the supply of essentials to their area,” he said.

An activist, who did not want to be named, said CCTV cameras could be installed on the streets in the area, and the police could monitor the locality, since it was a bit away from other habitations.

He said a mini bus service was needed from or through their locality to ensure that they are able to commute to their places of work and back, as the nearest bus stop was over a kilometre away. The homes are getting their final touches now, with power and water supply being provided.

The beneficiaries are expected to move in about three weeks time.