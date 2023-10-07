Homemakers showcase culinary skills at The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest in Chidambaram

October 07, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CUDDALORE

As many as 106 participants showcased their culinary skills by presenting a variety of dishes at the fourth edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round held at Hotel Saradharam in Chidambaram on Saturday .

The response to the preliminary round was overwhelming as homemakers and youngsters turned out in huge numbers, presented dishes that they prepared at their homes, and displayed them during the contest. It is mandatory to present one dish using Gold Winner cooking oil. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines and dishes prepared with millets were presented by the contestants.

A panel of judges headed by chef K. Damodharan (chef Dhamu) judged the dishes based on taste, texture, flavour, and presentation.

S. Raji, for her Ulunthu rice, Venthaya Kali, and 52 other dishes was adjudged winner of the preliminary round while K. Usha who had presented Tapioca Kappa, fish curry, and green tandoori chicken was the first runner-up and M. Selvi for her prawn fry was declared the second runner-up.

They were presented with products from the sponsoring brands by R.M. Swethakumar, Managing Director of Hotel Saradharam Groups.

The title sponsor is Gold Winner powered by Butterfly. The event is hosted by TheHindu in association with RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad, and Elite Foods. The event is partnered by Parry’s (sugar), Bambino (vermicelli), Coir-On (comfort), G-square (realty), SRM (hotel management), DBS (banking) and Hotel Saradharam (venue partner).

Deepak from Gold Winner, Jagdish, Assistant Sales Manager, Butterfly, Anand, partner, RKG, Saranya, Marketing Head, Elite Foods and Balaji, Branch Manager of DBS Bank were present.

