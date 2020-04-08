Home delivery of rice from April 10 in U.T.

The government will start home delivery of additional free rice to the below poverty line ration cardholders from April 10, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy said on Wednesday. .

The Centre had decided to distribute 5 kg of free rice per person and 1 kg of pulses per household under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for the next three months to ensure availability of food to poor people during the lockdown. The Minister, in a statement, said the rice would be packed in bags of 15 and 30 kg. The government would take steps to ensure uniterrupted distribution of grain in the next three months. It had constituted 50 committees to oversee safe home delivery of food packets by the employees drawn from various departments. The move was likely to benefit 1.78 lakh red rationcard holders, Mr. Kandasamy added.