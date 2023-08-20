Home-based women entrepreneurs honoured with awards

August 20, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 15 home-based women entrepreneurs across 12 categories, including social welfare, agriculture, and digital, were recognised and honoured at the 6th edition of Sakthi Masala’s Homepreneur Awards, an initiative by Brand Avatar. These women entrepreneurs have transformed their kitchens into studios, living rooms into classrooms, and passion into prosperity.

Aishwarya Sivakumar from Chennai was honoured under the social welfare category. S. Radhalakshmi Sathishkumar from Coimbatore was awarded under agriculture category for making eco-friendly mugs and cups with coconut shells.

Actor Revathi was given the Inspirational Woman Award under the entertainment category. She recalled her on-screen days and mentioned that it has been 40 years since the film Mann Vasanai released. She added, “Films like Pudhumai Penn, Mouna Ragam and Thevar Magan gave me a different kind of recognition.”

The Sakthi Pen Award (an inspirational award) in the social welfare category was given to Renuka Ramakrishnan from Chennai. The same award under the food and beverages category was given to Shantha (Shantha Patti Samayal). Meenakshi Chitharanjan was honoured in the arts and culture category, and Sruti Nakul was recognised with the Positive Influencer Award.

Other winners include G. Josephine Regina Ponmani from Chennai (home professional), Gayathri S. from Coimbatore (beauty and wellness), S. Shahnaaz from Kumbakonam (arts and culture), Priyanka Harish from Chennai (digital homepreneur), Sindhu S. from Coimbatore (education and literature), Sathya Kavitha from Tiruchi (agriculture), and Bhuvaneshwari Kumaravel from Dubai (non-resident Indian category).

Gowrisankari Sureshkumar from Erode was given an award under the media and entertainment category while Vithya Naganathan from Salem bagged the award under the sports and fitness category. Vardhini K. from Chennai was recognised in the healthcare category, and Geetha Mallineni from Chennai was awarded in the food and beverages category.