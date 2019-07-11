Homage paid to martyrs of Vellore Sepoy Mutiny

A gathering of dignitaries, including District Collector A. Shanmugasundram, Superintendent of Police Praveshkumar, war veterans, government officials and elected representatives, laid wreaths at the Sepoy Revolution Pillar here on Wednesday, to pay homage to those who lost their lives during the Vellore Sepoy Mutiny of 1806.

Vellore MLA P. Karthikeyan, and officials from the District Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen’s Board also paid homage to the martyrs on the 213th anniversary of the greatest revolution in Indian history. Floral tributes were paid to the martyrs by the National Cadet Corps from schools and colleges near the Martyrs Pillar erected on the junction of Bengaluru High Road and Anna Salai, near the Vellore Fort.

Residents said that after several representations, the memorial was inaugurated by then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on December 20, 1998. From 1999 onwards, the government has been organising a function to pay homage to the martyrs on July 10 every year.

The Vellore Sepoy Mutiny of July 10, 1806 preceded the First War of Independence. It was on this day that valiant rebels killed over 15 officers, including Colonel Fancourt, commander of the fort and garrison, and 100 soldiers out of an estimated 370 of the British forces stationed at the Vellore Fort. Over 350 Indians were killed and the revolt did not last long as British troops stormed the fort and took control.