Tamil Nadu

Holiday on Nov. 5

The State government on Monday issued orders declaring a holiday for all its offices and educational institutions on November 5, the day after Deepavali. However, treasuries and sub-treasuries will function. To compensate for the holiday, all State government offices and educational institutions will function on November 21.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2021 1:30:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/holiday-on-nov-5/article37293997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY