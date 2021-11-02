Holiday on Nov. 5

The State government on Monday issued orders declaring a holiday for all its offices and educational institutions on November 5, the day after Deepavali. However, treasuries and sub-treasuries will function. To compensate for the holiday, all State government offices and educational institutions will function on November 21.
