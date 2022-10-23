Tamil Nadu

Holiday for educational institutions on October 25

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a holiday for all educational institutions across the State on October 25. To compensate for this, November 19 would be a working day. An official press release said the decision was aimed at facilitating the return of students and teachers who may have gone to their native place to celebrate Deepavali.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2022 10:45:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/holiday-for-educational-institutions-on-october-25/article66050365.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

SPORTSTAR