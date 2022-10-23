The Tamil Nadu government has announced a holiday for all educational institutions across the State on October 25. To compensate for this, November 19 would be a working day. An official press release said the decision was aimed at facilitating the return of students and teachers who may have gone to their native place to celebrate Deepavali.
Holiday for educational institutions on October 25
