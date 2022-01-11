Holiday declared on Jan. 17 for educational institutions, govt. offices

CHENNAI

11 January 2022 23:51 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued orders declaring January 17 (Monday) a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions across the State. Instead, January 29 (Saturday) would be a working day.

A G.O. in this regard was issued following representations to declare January 17 a holiday to help the employees who would be travelling to their native places for Pongal return, since there will be a total lockdown on January 16 (Sunday). Besides, January 18 is Thai Poosam.

“Since the local holiday on January 17 has not been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the District Collectors are to ensure that district treasuries and sub-treasuries function with skeleton staff,” the G.O. said.

