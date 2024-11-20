Tamil Nadu rains: Holiday declared for schools in four southern districts, Tiruvarur and Karaikal

Following heavy rains in the district, Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has announced holiday for all government and private schools in the district on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

During the past two days in Tirunelveli district, heavy rainfall was recorded in the areas along the Western Ghats .

Similar orders were issued by the respective District Collectors of Thoothukudi and Tenkasi. Schools will be closed on Wednesday in the two districts.

In Ramanathapuram orders were issued for closure of schools and colleges in the district by Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

Following heavy rains in the delta districts for the past few days, Collector T.Charushree declared holiday for schools in Tiruvarur district on Wednesday (November 20, 2024). District Collector T. Manikandan declared holiday for all government and private schools in Karaikal district.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, fairly widespread rain over coastal parts of the State, covering up to 75% of the weather stations, was likely on November 25.

In Virudhunagar, school heads to decide

With Virudhunagar district experiencing widespread moderate rainfall since Wednesday morning, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan has asked Heads of schools to take a call on declaring holidays for their respective schools depending upon the local situation.

