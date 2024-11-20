 />
Tamil Nadu rains: Holiday declared for schools in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, fairly widespread rain over coastal parts of the State, covering up to 75% of the weather stations, was likely on November 25.

Updated - November 20, 2024 07:54 am IST - Tirunelveli

The Hindu Bureau
A scene at the Tirunelveli railway junction. File photo

A scene at the Tirunelveli railway junction. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Following heavy rains in the district, Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has announced holiday for all government and private schools in the district on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

During the past two days in Tirunelveli district, heavy rainfall was recorded in the areas along the Western Ghats .

Similar orders were issued by the respective District Collectors of Thoothukudi and Tenkasi. Schools will be closed on Wednesday in the two districts.

In Ramanathapuram orders were issued for closure of schools and colleges in the district by Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

In Virudhunagar, school heads to decide

With Virudhunagar district experiencing widespread moderate rainfall since Wednesday morning, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan has asked Heads of schools to take a call on declaring holidays for their respective schools depending upon the local situation.

Published - November 20, 2024 07:25 am IST

