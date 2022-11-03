Tamil Nadu

Holiday declared for schools in Puducherry, Karaikal today

The government has declared holiday for all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Thursday due to inclement weather conditions, a release from Home Minister A. Namassivayam’s office on Wednesday night said.


