Holding elections only to rural local bodies is a shame, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said it was a shame that the “spineless State Election Commission (SEC)” and the State government were not able to conduct polls to all local bodies in Tamil Nadu. In a statement issued in Chennai, he condemned the SEC’s announcement that election would be held only to the rural local bodies on December 27 and 30.

“The subservient SEC headed by Palanisamy has become a ‘chameleon’ and failed to follow any rule and could not conduct elections for three years,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin alleged that though Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami boasted that “he had the courage to face the elections” he had done a somersault and “begged” the SEC to conduct elections to rural local bodies alone. “It clearly shows that the Chief Minister is afraid of meeting people,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the AIADMK had repeatedly sought time from the Court to conduct the civic polls and had issued “false rain alerts” and faced the condemnation of the court.

“Still the Chief Minister and the Election Commissioner have not changed. The status of the SEC has been reduced to the level that it is ready to function from a corner of the AIADMK office,” Mr Stalin remarked.

He said the AIADMK government actually expected someone to approach the court to get a stay against the elections. “But the DMK reposed faith in democracy. The AIADMK government, however, has started distributing ₹1,000 to ration card holders long before Pongal. The DMK will face the election even if the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues enter the battle to misuse power. The DMK will win the election and blacken the face of the ruling party,” he said.