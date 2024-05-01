ADVERTISEMENT

Hold Vikravandi bypoll only after temperature reduces: Ramadoss

May 01, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said that the byelection to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency must be held only after the high temperature, owing to the summer, dips considerably. Referring to reports that the bypoll could be conducted on June 1, he said that the temperature was soaring even in places such as Ooty and Kodaikanal. Campaigning during peak summer would take a toll on the health of all cadre, he said, adding: “The Election Commission should not decide on a date on its own. It must consult with the parties in Tamil Nadu. If it has already decided to hold this election in the last phase of Lok Sabha election on June 1, it must reconsider its decision...”

