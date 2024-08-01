ADVERTISEMENT

Hold talks with protesting teachers’ associations, Vasan urges T.N. govt

Published - August 01, 2024 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to hold talks with protesting teachers and redress their grievances. In a statement, he said the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers’ Organisation (TETO-JAC) had been staging a demonstration for the last three days, seeking fulfilment of its demands. The government has not fulfilled the long-pending demands of elementary schoolteachers. It should hold talks with the teachers’ associations without delay to arrive at an amicable solution, he said.

