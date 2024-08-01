Hold talks with protesting teachers’ associations, Vasan urges T.N. govt

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to hold talks with protesting teachers and redress their grievances. In a statement, he said the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers’ Organisation (TETO-JAC) had been staging a demonstration for the last three days, seeking fulfilment of its demands. The government has not fulfilled the long-pending demands of elementary schoolteachers. It should hold talks with the teachers’ associations without delay to arrive at an amicable solution, he said.

