GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hold talks with protesting teachers’ associations, Vasan urges T.N. govt

Published - August 01, 2024 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to hold talks with protesting teachers and redress their grievances. In a statement, he said the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers’ Organisation (TETO-JAC) had been staging a demonstration for the last three days, seeking fulfilment of its demands. The government has not fulfilled the long-pending demands of elementary schoolteachers. It should hold talks with the teachers’ associations without delay to arrive at an amicable solution, he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Maanila Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.