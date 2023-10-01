HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hold talks with protesting teachers: Anbumani

October 01, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the State government to hold talks with teachers who have been protesting over a slew of demands. In a statement, he said the teachers have been protesting for six days and School Education Minister not coming forward to hold talks with them was condemnable. The State government should take steps to resolve the issues without any further delay, he added. In a separate statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss told the party cadre to hold meetings and events in each district in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election and send a report to the party headquarters.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.