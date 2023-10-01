Hold talks with protesting teachers: Anbumani

October 01, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the State government to hold talks with teachers who have been protesting over a slew of demands. In a statement, he said the teachers have been protesting for six days and School Education Minister not coming forward to hold talks with them was condemnable. The State government should take steps to resolve the issues without any further delay, he added. In a separate statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss told the party cadre to hold meetings and events in each district in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election and send a report to the party headquarters.