Hold talks with GAIL for gas pipelines along highway, OPS tells Stalin

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Saturday urged Chief Minster M.K. Stalin to hold talks with GAIL (India) and ensure that gas pipelines were laid along the national highway in the State.

In a statement, he referred to reports of GAIL carrying out a survey of land in areas, including Palavadi in Dharmapuri district, and farmers protesting against the move. The ruling DMK, which had assured farmers at the time of the Assembly election that it would take steps for providing immediate relief to agriculturists and framing farmer-friendly schemes, was watching the development as a “mute spectator”. This, he said, amounted to “victimising” the farmers.

In view of the reported death of a farmer during the agitation, the AIADMK leader appealed to the Chief Minister to provide solatium to the family of the deceased.