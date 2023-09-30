Hold special camps for dengue patients, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

September 30, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday urged the DMK government to hold special camps and awareness camps following reports of the growing prevalence of dengue in Tamil Nadu. He wanted a separate ward to be set up at every government hospital for treating dengue patients.

In another statement, Mr. Palaniswami said his party would hold a demonstration on October 4 at the junction of Melma in the Anakkavur (East) union, falling in the party’s Tiruvannamalai (north) district unit.

It will be to protest against the move to acquire nearly 3,300 acres of land in nine village panchayats for the expansion of an industrial estate.

‘No boating at Berijam’

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, called upon the government to give up the decision of allowing boat rides in the Berijam Lake at Kodaikanal because it had been a source of drinking water for residents of Periyakulam town.

