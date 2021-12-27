Hold online classes for school, college students: Doctor’s body urges Tamil Nadu CM

They have made an appeal to CM following Omicron scare

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to opt for online classes for school and college students.

The representation dated December 24 has urged the State to restrain people from gathering in large numbers for functions, marriages, deaths, temple celebrations and even meetings.

The association has called for strict surveillance over mask-wearing besides seeking closure of schools and colleges. “It is better that schools and colleges go for online classes as Omicron variant spreads four time faster than the other known variants,” said K. Senthil, president of the association. “This is the stage where we can stop the spread. Students in schools and colleges could become super spreaders. When the infection starts spreading, the hospitals will be loaded and we will run out of resources if it is anything like the second wave,” he said.

Booster shots

Already healthcare and frontline workers were being advised to take booster dose to enable them continue to offer their services.

The association has welcomed the decision to administer booster dose to senior citizens and community workers and has called for stocking up on medicines, oxygen and personal protective kits for healthcare workers in hospitals.