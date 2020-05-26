Hold LS proceedings in Central Hall: DMK MP

Pushing for resumption of Parliamentary sittings, Rajya Sabha MP and DMK leader Tiruchi Siva has suggested that both the Houses move into roomier spaces so that Parliament could meet adhering to social distancing norms.

Mr. Siva has written to Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu in this regard.

“The issue of space constraint for the seating of the members to maintain social distancing will be one of the matters of serious concern to be resolved . In this context, my suggestion is that till this menace is over Lok Sabha proceedings can be held in the Central Hall by making necessary alterations and Rajya Sabha proceedings could be in the LS hall, which would help members to sit at required distance,” he said.

The iconic Central Hall is used for joint sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The monsoon session of Parliament usually begins by the first week of July. However, there is no clarity on whether the schedule will be followed. The budget session of Parliament ended abruptly on March 23 because of spiralling cases of COVID 19 on March 23.

The Opposition parties have been demanding that “Parliamentary functioning and oversight” must be restored with immediate effect. The standing committee of Parliament too haven’t been convened.

Mr. Siva in his letter said across the world legislative forums along with all other sectors have come to stand still for this experience is an inexperienced one. “We, the largest democracy are no exception to it,” he wrote.

Sources said that Mr. Naidu alone would not be able to take a call on this issue. It’s incumbent on the government to convene a Parliament session.