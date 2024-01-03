Hold festival inside tiger reserve after earmarking space for goat sacrifice, Madras HC tells temple management

January 03, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has permitted the conduct of the Adhikaruvannarayar Bommadevar temple festival inside Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve on condition that a separate area of approximately 400 square feet should be earmarked for goat sacrifice.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered that the festival scheduled in February this year should be conducted strictly in accordance with the steps proposed by the Chief Conservator of Forests-cum-Field Director.

After recording the contents of an affidavit filed by the Chief Conservator listing out the precautionary steps to be taken to avoid untoward incidents due to the temple festival inside the tiger reserve, the judges hoped that they would be followed in letter and spirit by all stakeholders.

The judges also called for a status report on March 15, 2024. The orders were passed on a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Karpagam seeking a direction to the forest department to fix the number of devotees who could attend the festival inside the core area of the tiger reserve.

The petitioner’s counsel SP. Cockalingam complained that the devotees stay in the temple overnight and cause great harm to the forest area. However, Senior Counsel G. Karthikeyan, representing the temple management, denied the charge and said the volunteers ensure discipline.

The Chief Conservator filed an affidavit stating that every step would be taken to regulate the festival with least disturbance to the wildlife. Intoxicating substances, flammable items and plastics would be prohibited and devotees would be instructed not to bring strangers along.

Devotees would be allowed to stay on the temple premises only on the night of the festival and night patrolling would be intensified. Only pre-cooked food would be allowed and only under inevitable circumstances cooking would be permitted within a limited space, the officer said.

“Since the temple is situated in the core area of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, the River Moyyar water should not be used for any purpose like drinking, bathing, cooking etc. Direct use of river water should be strictly avoided for any reason. The temple management would be advised to arrange water supply through tanker trucks,” the Conservator added.

As far as the goat sacrifice was concerned, it would be restricted to a particular spot and the temple management would be instructed to cover the blood inside a pit. Further, mobile toilets would be provided for the devotees, the affidavit stated.