January 05, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday called for holding convocations in universities that come under the purview of the State government. In a statement, he pointed out that barring Dr. MGR Medical University, convocations have not been held in other universities, and said the delay was unjustifiable.

Keeping in mind the future of students, who pursue higher education and jobs, the Raj Bhavan should give approval for holding convocations on a fast track basis, Mr. Ramadoss urged.