Tamil Nadu

Hold all-party meeting on NEET exemption: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss. Credit: File photo  

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday urged the State Government to call for an all-party meeting to discuss about the steps to be taken to get approval for the NEET Exemption Bill, before the start of the next academic year.

In a statement, he pointed out there was no hint of progress on the issue. “The students should not be made scapegoats for the NEET exemption issue, and the dreams of students from the poorer sections must not be shattered,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Governor had yet to give his assent for the NEET Exemption Bill passed in the Assembly [or forward it to the President], and there was no clarity about when it would be done, Mr. Ramadoss said.

He added that no more students should lose their lives because of NEET, and that the only way forward was to get the Bill approved.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2021 7:17:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/hold-all-party-meeting-on-neet-exemption-ramadoss/article38036867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY