HoD relieved for ‘harassing’ student

The Bharathidasan University (BDU) authorities on Tuesday relieved the Head of Department of Geology, R. Sakthivel, from the post, until further orders, in the wake of a female student of the department attempting suicide, alleging harassment.

An order issued by the BDU Registrar said C. Lakshumanan, Associate Professor, Department of Remote Sensing, had been nominated as Head in-charge, Department of Geology.

The university has constituted a committee to conduct an inquiry into the complaint by the student, sources said.

The second-year student accused Prof. Sakthivel of taking her mobile phone and viewing call logs and other contents without her consent.

The professor also obtained an apology ‘forcibly’ for the content found in her device.

The girl had accused the university of inaction on her complaint against the professor.

