HM urges salons to give students a ‘decent’ haircut

Tired of advising students and parents on avoiding unconventional hairstyles preferred by boys, a school headmaster near Tenkasi has now sought the co-operation of hairstylists.

The headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School at Melagaram, S.T. Srinivasan, 56, and his schoolteachers are distributing pamphlets to local salons, appealing to the hairstylists to give students a standard haircut that would have a ‘decent look’.

“We do advise the students to avoid different styles of haircut, like box cut and spikes. While many heed our advice, there are some who don’t,” Mr. Srinivasan said.

The number of students coming with box cut, one-side cut, V cut and spikes is on the rise. Some students in primary schools come with distinct streaks of hair on their heads, he said.

“We have raised the issue with parents too. Some parents say that their children do not listen to them,” said the headmaster, who also held additional charge as District Educational Officer (Tenkasi), said.

Stating that he thought of having a multi-pronged approach on this issue, he decided to reach out to the hairstylists themselves.

The HM and the teachers have been distributing the pamphlets for the last one week. “The hairdressers have understood our problem and have promised to cooperate with us,” Mr. Srinivasan said.

He said the guidelines issued by the School Education Department include haircut as a major aspect of discipline.