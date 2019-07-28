HIV-infected woman’s child tests negative again

The six-month-old baby of a HIV-positive woman from Sattur tested negative for the disease in a second test conducted here on Saturday. The woman was transfused with HIV-infected blood at a government hospital.

Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital K. Vanitha said a blood test was conducted and results procured the same day. “A final test will be done when the baby is 1.5 years old, but it is highly unlikely that she will test positive,” she said.

The first set of Early Infant Diagnosis (EID) tests, conducted at the end of the sixth week on March 27, had also shown negative results, the project director of Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society, K. Senthil Raj, said at the time.

The dean said the baby was given antiretroviral treatment for 45 days to prevent any infection. The child only consumed infant formula to prevent transfer of HIV through breast milk.