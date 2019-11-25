Tamil Nadu

Hit by truck, Tangedco employee dies

more-in

Driver of vehicle arrested

An employee of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) was killed on Saturday after being hit by a truck in Madhavaram.

The victim was identified as Rajagopal, 52, a resident of Venkateswara Nagar, Ambattur.

The police said the victim was working at the Tangedco office in Manali. On Saturday, he was on his way to his office after dropping his wife, when he was hit from behind by a truck, near the Madhavaram roundabout.

The victim fell off his vehicle and suffered severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for treatment. He died on Saturday night.

The Madhavaram traffic investigation wing police filed a case and arrested the truck driver, Raj, of Red Hills.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
road accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 2:10:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/hit-by-truck-tangedco-employee-dies/article30071039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY