Hit by truck, Tangedco employee dies

An employee of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) was killed on Saturday after being hit by a truck in Madhavaram.

The victim was identified as Rajagopal, 52, a resident of Venkateswara Nagar, Ambattur.

The police said the victim was working at the Tangedco office in Manali. On Saturday, he was on his way to his office after dropping his wife, when he was hit from behind by a truck, near the Madhavaram roundabout.

The victim fell off his vehicle and suffered severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for treatment. He died on Saturday night.

The Madhavaram traffic investigation wing police filed a case and arrested the truck driver, Raj, of Red Hills.