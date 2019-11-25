Hit by truck, Tangedco employee dies

An employee of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) was killed on Saturday after being hit by a truck in Madhavaram.
The victim was identified as Rajagopal, 52, a resident of Venkateswara Nagar, Ambattur.
The police said the victim was working at the Tangedco office in Manali. On Saturday, he was on his way to his office after dropping his wife, when he was hit from behind by a truck, near the Madhavaram roundabout.
The victim fell off his vehicle and suffered severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for treatment. He died on Saturday night.
The Madhavaram traffic investigation wing police filed a case and arrested the truck driver, Raj, of Red Hills.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.