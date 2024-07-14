ADVERTISEMENT

History sheeter Thiruvengadam, involved in Armstrong murder, killed in police encounter near Madhavaram

Updated - July 14, 2024 09:09 am IST

Published - July 14, 2024 09:05 am IST

Thiruvengadam was taken to a hideout where he claimed he had stashed the weapons used for the Armstrong murder

The Hindu Bureau

The accused in the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong, was shot dead in an encounter by the Puzhal Police at Vegetarian Nagar, Madhavaram on July 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Thiruvengadam, one of the 11 persons involved in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong, was killed in a police firing incident, near Madhavaram, on July 14. A police team of the Sembium police limits had taken Thiruvengadam to recover the weapons used for the murder when the incident happened. 

A senior official of the City Police said Thiruvengadam, who is involved in three murders, was taken to a hideout where he claimed he had stashed the weapons used for the Armstrong murder near Madhavaram at around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday. When he was taken to the spot, he tried to escape after attacking the police team. At that point , the police said they had to fire at him. Thiruvengadam was killed on the spot. 

His body would be taken to the Government Stanley Hospital for post mortem, the police official added.  

