History-sheeter shot at by police in Dindigul

Richard Sachin was shot below the knee after he allegedly attacked a policeman with a knife while attempting to escape custody in the early hours of Friday

Published - October 04, 2024 05:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Dindigul Superintendent of Police A. Pradeep inspecting the spot where an accused was shot at by police personnel on Malapatti Road on Friday, 4 October 2024

Dindigul Superintendent of Police A. Pradeep inspecting the spot where an accused was shot at by police personnel on Malapatti Road on Friday, 4 October 2024 | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

A history-sheeter identified as D. Richard Sachin, who hails from Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, was shot at by a special police team below his knee after he allegedly attacked a policeman, Prasad, with a knife while attempting to escape their custody in the early hours of Friday (October 4, 2024).

The police said that Sachin was named in the murder of a youngster, identified as Irfan from Begumpur, on September 28. Irfan killing was an alleged act of revenge as he was said to have been involved in the murder of ‘Pattarai’ Saravanan, a DMK functionary who happened to be an accomplice of Sachin, a few months ago.

Following Irfan’s murder, Dindigul Superintendent of Police (SP) A. Pradeep formed four special teams, led by Dindigul North Town Inspector Venkatachalapathi, to trace the perpetrators.

A few days ago, the teams received a vital clue about the suspects’ hideout, from where they arrested Sachin and the three other accused, namely S. Edison Chakravarthi, A. Martin Nitish, and Praveen Lawrence. Two motorbikes allegedly used to commit the crime were also seized, the police said.

Based on his confession, the team took Sachin to a spot on Malapatti Road near Balakrishnapuram, where he had claimed to have hidden the knife and sickle used to allegedly murder Irfan, as well as his blood-stained clothes.

However, Sachin allegedly attacked the policeman at the spot. “Even as they were in the process of collecting the evidence, Sachin allegedly attacked Prasad with a knife...” an officer said. Rushing to his rescue, the Inspector opened fire, after which Sachin fell to the ground.

Both the accused and the policeman were rushed to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The doctors said their condition was stable. The policeman was admitted to the ICCU and was given seven stitches on his left hand.

The SP told the media that Sachin was involved in serious cases, including a murder case in Vedasandur, an attempt to murder case, and a case involving an assault on police personnel, among other criminal offences.

The Dindigul Town North police have registered a case and are investigating.

