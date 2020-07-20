Tamil Nadu

History-sheeter murdered over property dispute in Adambakkam

Police detain victim’s nephew

A 34-year-old history-sheeter was found lying dead near his residence in Adambakkam on Monday morning.

The police said Manikandan, a resident of Officers’ Colony, had criminal cases against him for offences such as murder, attempt to murder and assault. He had a running feud with his nephew over a property. They suspect the dispute could have led to his death.

On information, Madipakkam Assistant Commissioner of Police Sabarinathan reached the spot and held enquiries. The body was sent to Government General Hospital, Chromepet.

The police have detained the nephew and are interrogating him.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2020 7:12:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/history-sheeter-murdered-over-property-dispute-in-adambakkam/article32139947.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY