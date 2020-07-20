History-sheeter murdered over property dispute in Adambakkam

A 34-year-old history-sheeter was found lying dead near his residence in Adambakkam on Monday morning.

The police said Manikandan, a resident of Officers’ Colony, had criminal cases against him for offences such as murder, attempt to murder and assault. He had a running feud with his nephew over a property. They suspect the dispute could have led to his death.

On information, Madipakkam Assistant Commissioner of Police Sabarinathan reached the spot and held enquiries. The body was sent to Government General Hospital, Chromepet.

The police have detained the nephew and are interrogating him.