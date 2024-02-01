History-sheeter murdered near Ranipet, family stages protest on Chennai-Bengaluru highway, blocks traffic for one hour

February 01, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - RANIPET

A 35-year-old man was murdered at Athipet village near Kaveripakkam town in Ranipet on the Chennai - Bangalore Highway (NH 44) on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Police said the victim K. Vivekandan, was a previous offender and a native of Sumaithangi village near Ranipet town. He was involved in the sale of second-hand vehicles especially cars and SUVs, for the past few years. He had more than 25 cases registered against him in various police stations in the district. At the Kaveripakkam police station alone, he had 14 cases lodged against him. He had also previosuly been booked under the Goondas Act.

Around 12.30 a.m. on Thursday, Vivekandan was on his motorcycle with a friend when four persons in a car intercepted them on the highway. They attacked Vivekandan with sharp weapons and fled the spot. Lorry drivers and passers-by alerted the Kaveripakkam police, who rushed him to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah where doctors said he was brought dead.

Special teams have been formed to nab the suspects. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, relatives and family members of the victim blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway on Thursday morning. The blockade affected traffic movement on the stretch for nearly an hour before police pacified the protesters, and assured them that the murderers would be nabbed soon.