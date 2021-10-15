History-sheeter killed in Chennai

CHENNAI

15 October 2021 23:13 IST

A history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang in Adambakkam on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Nagoor Meeran, 32. He was named an accused in the murder of a customs officer in 2013 and had other cases against him. He had a running feud with one Robin, another history-sheeter.

On Thursday, when he was visiting a woman in Adambakkam, a 10-member gang barged in, hacked him to death and fled. Five of them surrendered on Friday. A search is on for the others, the police said.

