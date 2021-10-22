Tamil Nadu

History-sheeter held for petrol bomb attack

Personnel from the Tondiarpet police station on Thursday arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb on a house.

The police said unidentified persons hurled a petrol bomb on the house of Rupakanthan, 70, at Kailasa Mudali Street, Tondiarpet, in the early hours of Thursday. No one was injured in the attack. The police conducted investigations and arrested Manikandan alias Kullamani, 27, of Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar.

Investigation revealed that he was in relationship with a transperson, who used to be a tenant at Mr. Rupakanthan’s house. Last July, he attacked the transperson. Manikandan was arrested and lodged in prison. He came out on bail recently, and carried out the bomb attack to settle scores.


